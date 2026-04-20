Adiong: Co must testify under oath to be credible

“That’s the only way the Filipino people can take him seriously, otherwise, wala eh, hindi siya under oath,” he added.

Co has made claims of alleged irregularities in the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA), which some critics have described as flawed.

Despite the allegations, Adiong maintained that the budget underwent the standard legislative process in the House, with the Departments of Education, Health and Agriculture receiving the largest allocations.

He added that he remains confident the truth will emerge through due process.

“I also want the truth to come out. That’s why I believe in the process. I believe in the legal process by which these investigations are taking place,” he said.

Adiong also said testimonies from key figures, including Romualdez, former Senate President Francis Escudero and former Senate Finance Committee chair Grace Poe, would be needed to establish accountability.

He stressed that Co’s allegations alone would not be enough to build a case.