Zaldy Co ‘unlikely’ state witness in flood control probe — Lacson

“Maraming requirements para mag-qualify ka bilang state witness… maraming naniniwala siya ‘yung arkitekto ng insertions (There are many requirements to qualify as a state witness… many believe he is the architect of the insertions),” Lacson said in a radio interview.

After months on the run from Philippine authorities, Co was reportedly arrested in Prague, Czech Republic.

Co is accused of playing a major role in irregularities tied to flood control funds.

Lacson said Co’s testimony, if secured, could be explosive and potentially implicate other personalities linked to the alleged scam.

“Kung tatanggapin niya ‘yung state witness, talagang sabog. Marami talagang madadamay (If he’s accepted as a state witness, it will explode—many people will be implicated),” he said.

Lacson clarified that the Senate cannot simply summon Co to testify. With an active warrant of arrest issued by the Sandiganbayan, the Blue Ribbon Committee would need court permission before securing his appearance in any hearing.

“Sa amin sa Blue Ribbon Committee, siyempre may warrant of arrest na siya from Sandiganbayan. Hindi puwedeng basta namin siya ipatawag; mag-a-ask kami ng permission sa korte (For us in the Blue Ribbon Committee, of course, he already has a warrant of arrest from the Sandiganbayan. We cannot just summon him; we would have to ask the court for permission),” he said.

Meanwhile, Lacson urged fellow lawmakers to set aside “pakikisama,” or peer pressure, and be guided by duty and conviction in deciding whether to sign the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s partial report on the alleged flood control anomalies.

He said senators should not be swayed by political alignments or bloc loyalties, stressing that each lawmaker is accountable for an independent judgment.

The partial report still needs three more signatures before it can be reported out and sponsored in plenary—a step required before the committee can resume hearings on the flood control controversy.

Lacson acknowledged some disappointment over hesitation among colleagues but said he understands the “human element” behind such decisions.

He also noted that some minority lawmakers may have reached out to majority senators to discourage them from signing.

A new development, however, could shift positions. Lacson said Co’s capture may push more senators to back the report as calls to uncover the truth intensify.

“There is now a new factor—Zaldy Co was captured, and some senators want to know the truth. I believe some will make up their minds to sign because there is now pressure on whether they want the truth to come out,” he said.

Once the report is adopted, Lacson said he plans to invite Co to testify and face individuals linked to the anomalous flood control projects, including former soldier Orly Guteza and former Public Works Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo.

The senator reiterated that Co may face difficulty qualifying as a state witness.

“But the situation must be studied carefully because he has been tagged as the architect of the scandal—and one qualification of being a state witness is that one must not be the most guilty,” Lacson said.