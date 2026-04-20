800,000 join Jagat coin hunt craze across Philippine cities

Unlike traditional online entertainment, the event requires physical movement and quick decision-making. Participants often move back and forth across city blocks, reassessing clues and retracing their steps to refine their search.

User experiences vary. Some describe the event as a new way to explore the city.

“It feels like a puzzle layered onto the city,” one user wrote on social media. “You think you’re close, but once the circle shrinks, you realize you have to rethink everything.”

Others highlight its social aspect, with small groups working together to interpret clues and search locations.

However, not all feedback has been positive. Some participants say the process can be time-consuming, especially when multiple players converge on the same area.

“Walking for a long time without finding anything is quite common,” one participant said. “But you do end up going to places you wouldn’t normally visit.”

The event is also changing how public spaces are used. In some areas, clusters of participants searching for badges draw attention and spark spontaneous interactions among passersby.

User-generated content has further fueled the trend, with posts showing near-misses, failed attempts and successful finds, highlighting both the unpredictability and appeal of the activity.

More broadly, the event reflects a shift in how people interact with urban spaces, blending digital navigation with physical exploration. For many participants, the appeal goes beyond rewards, focusing instead on discovery, collaboration and the experience itself.