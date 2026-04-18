Over P25M in prizes up for grabs in Jagat’s real-world Coin Hunt

Participants need only to register on the Jagat app and check the in-app map for coins scattered around neighborhoods and popular landmarks. Each coin contains clues that lead players to its physical location. Once found and tasks are completed, users can redeem corresponding rewards through the platform.

Among the prizes at stake are iPhone 17 units, a BYD car valued at P1.5 million, DJI products, fuel vouchers, and other items.

Jagat said coins worth thousands of pesos have been distributed nationwide, drawing significant participation. As of 16 April, over 800,000 players from Metro Manila, Cebu, and Davao have joined the activity.

The platform is also holding a special Easter Sunday Treasure Hunt from 5 to 26 April, offering additional prizes for participants who find event-specific coins.

Jagat encourages users to join the hunt with friends to ensure safety and enhance the overall experience. The platform integrates real-time location sharing and footprint tracking to promote social interaction while exploring different areas.