Google launches BTS scavenger hunt ahead of ‘Arirang’ album release

Fans of the global K-pop group BTS can now unlock exclusive digital rewards through a special scavenger hunt on Google Search ahead of the release of the group’s upcoming album Arirang.

The interactive feature, called the BTS Scavenger Hunt, allows fans to discover hidden content and collectible rewards simply by searching for the group on Google. The experience serves as a promotional activity leading up to the album’s release on 20 March.

To join the hunt, users only need to type “BTS” in the Google Search bar. A small bottle icon appears on the lower part of the screen; clicking it opens a series of puzzles and trivia questions related to the group’s career.

The challenges test fans’ knowledge of the band’s decade-long journey, including milestones such as their first Billboard No. 1 hit and lyric-based puzzles.

Completing the quests unlocks 14 collectible cards featuring tracklist artwork for Arirang. The cards display song titles written in the members’ own handwriting, giving fans an early look at the album’s tracks.