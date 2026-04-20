4,000 acres of land in New Clark City to become AI hub

According to Finance Secretary Frederick Go, “By joining Pax Silica, the Philippines is ensuring that our mineral resources and strategic location are not simply supporting global industries from the margins, but are actively harnessed to build the industries of the future.”

As part of the country’s commitment, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has allocated a 4,000-acre lot in New Clark City to serve as a Pax Silica Coordination Office where technology firms, research institutions, and government agencies can converge to build a robust AI ecosystem, accelerate innovation, attract high-value investments.

Strategically located within the Luzon Economic Corridor, the Coordination Office is the first of its kind to be established under Pax Silica. It is being designated as a “Golden Node,” a new model for AI-native investment acceleration hubs.

“The Golden Node is not about recreating the factories of the last century. It is about building the manufacturing ecosystems of the next century—AI-native from day one, anchored in the rule of law, and integrated into a network of trusted nations that will define global supply chain resilience for decades to come,” US Undersecretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg said in a separate statement.

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said this development places New Clark City at the center of a pivotal transformation, one that will shape a more innovative, inclusive, and future-ready Philippines.

“By establishing this Golden Node, we stand to position New Clark City as a vital link in the global supply chain for advanced technologies and next-generation manufacturing. On the ground, this will translate into more quality job opportunities for Filipinos and greater participation of local enterprises in the growing innovation-driven economy across the globe,” he said.

The BCDA will extend a two-year grace period on lease payments, which will be treated as an unconditional in-kind contribution to support the development of economic cooperation initiatives between the two countries. The annual lease rate from the third year onwards will be determined separately under a subsequent agreement.

New Clark City is being developed as the country’s first smart, disaster-resilient, and green metropolis. To achieve this vision, the BCDA is actively working to attract technology-driven industries by fostering innovation, building a robust digital infrastructure, and advancing the city as a competitive hub for AI and advanced manufacturing.