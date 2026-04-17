US, Phl plan economic zone to boost supply chains

Pax Silica

The Philippines formally joined Pax Silica on 16 April, a US-led initiative involving 13 other countries focused on linking economic security with national security.

Under the framework, the proposed zone will serve as an investment acceleration hub for manufacturing, designed to align with market demand, host-country strengths and the evolving needs of partner nations.

Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary and Board of Investments managing head, Ceferino S. Rodolfo signed the declaration marking the Philippines’ participation in the initiative.

Deepen cooperation in critical industries

Officials said the partnership aims to deepen cooperation in critical industries, including semiconductors and electronics, while attracting private sector investments.

The Philippines joins other Pax Silica signatories, including Australia, Finland, India, Israel, Japan, Qatar, South Korea, Singapore, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States, with more countries expected to follow.

The initiative coincides with the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and the Philippines, with both sides reaffirming commitments to strengthen economic and security ties.