THE QUIET ENFORCER: All-new Toyota RAV4 delivers steady power, fuel efficiency

The RAV4 uses a 2.5-liter hybrid system that delivers 239 horsepower and 221 Nm of torque. Power goes to all four wheels through Toyota’s E-Four all-wheel drive system.

The vehicle maintains stable traction during acceleration and maintains control on uneven road sections. It handles highway runs and provincial roads without issue.

Fuel economy figures remained consistent during the drive. The RAV4 reached more than 23 kilometers per liter on open roads. After extended stops and idling during photo sessions, consumption stayed close to 14 kilometers per liter.

These figures place it among the more efficient options in its segment, especially for an all-wheel drive SUV.