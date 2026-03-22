THE QUIET ENFORCER: All-new Toyota RAV4 delivers steady power, fuel efficiency

Toyota highlighted its growing hybrid lineup during the “Go Electrified” media drive in Pampanga, with the updated RAV4 drawing the most attention from participants.
Several electrified models joined the activity, from entry-level hybrids to fully electric vehicles. The RAV4 stood out during the drive, as it now comes with a hybrid powertrain across the lineup. The model plays a key role in Toyota’s current direction in the Philippines.
The RAV4 uses a 2.5-liter hybrid system that delivers 239 horsepower and 221 Nm of torque. Power goes to all four wheels through Toyota’s E-Four all-wheel drive system.
The vehicle maintains stable traction during acceleration and maintains control on uneven road sections. It handles highway runs and provincial roads without issue.
Fuel economy figures remained consistent during the drive. The RAV4 reached more than 23 kilometers per liter on open roads. After extended stops and idling during photo sessions, consumption stayed close to 14 kilometers per liter.
These figures place it among the more efficient options in its segment, especially for an all-wheel drive SUV.
Toyota offers two variants of the RAV4. The Adventure trim is priced at P2.183 million. It features a more rugged exterior design with a distinct front fascia and 18-inch wheels.
Some features differ from the higher variant, but the design focuses on a more functional look.
The Limited trim costs P2.514 million and presents a more refined appearance. It includes 20-inch wheels, a more polished front grille, and added features for comfort.
The cabin includes a heads-up display, two wireless chargers, and leather seats. These additions support daily driving and longer trips.
Controls are easy to use and placed within reach of the driver. The cabin layout remains straightforward, with enough space for passengers and cargo. It supports both city driving and longer trips outside Metro Manila.
Toyota gave participants route maps and estimated travel times, then allowed them to drive without further instruction. Drivers handled different road conditions, which provided a clear sense of how the RAV4 performs in regular use.
The RAV4 shows Toyota’s broader direction in electrified mobility. The company continues to expand its hybrid offerings while adding fully electric models. Hybrids remain a key part of its lineup, especially in areas where charging access remains limited.
The RAV4 delivers strong power and delivers better fuel economy. It handles daily drives and long trips with ease. It performs well in common road conditions and for typical use nationwide.