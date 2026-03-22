Kia Sonet: Drives like a sonnet

As I had set to drive the 2026 Kia Sonet I got to thinking about its name. Ok, I Googled it and this is what I got: “A sonnet is a fixed poetic form with a structure traditionally consisting of fourteen lines adhering to a set rhyming scheme. The term derives from the Italian word sonetto (‘little song,’ from the Latin word sonus, lit. ‘sound’).”
Perfect sense.
It was a lovely sunny day, a perfect day for s leisurely spin to nearby Tagaytay. Near trips have become a must in times when the world is unsure about the future of gas prices and electricity hold, right? And, as a habit of my younger days I was to take a good breakfast of sourdough bread and my fave drink. Nothing fancy just yummy and with a taste of relaxation.
For folks like me the joy is never the destination it is always in the drive.
I had prepared myself for complete solitude and a zen-like experience in the Kia Sonet — gas prices be damned.
Indeed, the Kia Sonet is made for weekend escapes. It brings a quiet and fuel-efficient sense of confidence driving. Thoughtfully sized for city life and beyond and I must add that it really seems iike the perfect drive for young professionals, first-time car buyers, creatives and explorers who appreciate flexibility and personality.
It’s red, ready and got the look
Before I stepped into The Sonet I take a good look at what it has outside. The Sonet looks modern and includes LED lights and a stylish grille. In my mind I imagine parking and I am awed by how the Sonet is designed with the perfect size for easy parking and driving in the city — but has just the right space inside.
For starters there are the well-designed alloy wheels and a set of striking lights, including LED headlights and taillights. These features add to the vehicle’s stylish appearance and also improve safety through better visibility and road presence.
Did I mention that as I take a first peek I immediately notice the cool two-toned interiors beige and black. It gave me the assurance that the drive was not only going to be comfortable it was also going to be stylish and relaxing.
Come on in
Inside the Sonet, there’s a focus on luxury and practicality. The seats are made to be comfortable even on long drives but there’s technology like a sunroof that opens up the cabin to more light and air. The car is roomy enough to make sure everyone has space (at least that is what I imagined) and includes places to store things like drinks and small bags.
Controls within the car are easy to reach and use and there are additional comforts like air conditioning that is always cool. These interior features make the Sonet pleasant to drive, whether you’re driving through Las Piñas or long distances.
Engine’s efficient
I had read that the Sonet is Kia’s offering for the subcompact crossover market in the Philippines. It serves as the smallest crossover in Kia’s lineup of vehicles. Powering the Sonet is a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine. It is equipped with a IVT or Intelligent Variable Transmission or a six-speed manual transmission.
I must add that as I drove I took a good look at the interiors of the car and realized that it is a good vehicle for five passengers with ease along with some additional space for luggage thanks to its large trunk. The Sonet I drove was equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels or a 16-inch steel wheel with alloy-styled wheel covers. I was told that standard across the range are disc brakes on all four corners, an anti-lock braking system, rear cameras, rear sensors, and an immobilizer for safety.
For safety, the Sonet is equipped with two front SRS airbags, anti-lock brakes, a rear camera, rear parking sensors, an engine immobilizer, three-point seatbelts, and ISOFIX anchors as standard.
Yes, fuel economy is a must
On the topic of fuel economy, the Sonet manages to get 9.5 to 10 km per liter in the city. On the highway, you can push it up to 20 km/l if you keep the stepping on the metal light and just cruise.
Fuel economy achieved.
The Kia Sonet is an fun car to drive, it’s feature-packed in its range-topping form and it’s quite practical. Did I mention that I got quite a few lookers because, what can I say, the Kia is a looker on the road.
I had reached Tagaytay in no time. Time to park and I might add that easy was an understatement. I am a happy camper. Ready for a simple breakfast and happy that with the drive.
Good mornings are made like this. Until the next detour.