Kia Sonet: Drives like a sonnet

Before I stepped into The Sonet I take a good look at what it has outside. The Sonet looks modern and includes LED lights and a stylish grille. In my mind I imagine parking and I am awed by how the Sonet is designed with the perfect size for easy parking and driving in the city — but has just the right space inside.

For starters there are the well-designed alloy wheels and a set of striking lights, including LED headlights and taillights. These features add to the vehicle’s stylish appearance and also improve safety through better visibility and road presence.

Did I mention that as I take a first peek I immediately notice the cool two-toned interiors beige and black. It gave me the assurance that the drive was not only going to be comfortable it was also going to be stylish and relaxing.

Come on in

Inside the Sonet, there’s a focus on luxury and practicality. The seats are made to be comfortable even on long drives but there’s technology like a sunroof that opens up the cabin to more light and air. The car is roomy enough to make sure everyone has space (at least that is what I imagined) and includes places to store things like drinks and small bags.

Controls within the car are easy to reach and use and there are additional comforts like air conditioning that is always cool. These interior features make the Sonet pleasant to drive, whether you’re driving through Las Piñas or long distances.