Police expect retaliation after Lanao clash kills 10

Nartatez directed local police forces to maintain close coordination with the military in conducting follow-up operations to neutralize residual threats and stabilize affected communities.

“All our units in Lanao del Sur and nearby areas are on alert and are in constant coordination with our military counterparts in the conduct of operations to crush the remaining threat and eventually bring peace and development to local communities,” he said.

Police said the clash occurred during a manhunt operation targeting suspects identified as alias “Usman” and alias “Muslih,” believed to be the leader and sub-leader of DI-MG.

Authorities: Situation under control

Authorities said the suspects’ group opened fire when approached at their hideout, triggering a prolonged firefight. Ten alleged militants were killed, including Usman and Muslih.

Recovered from the scene were several firearms, including two M16 rifles, an M4 rifle, an M1 Garand rifle, a .38-caliber revolver, a hand grenade, and components used for improvised explosive devices.

Nartatez said the police remain in control of the security situation in Lanao del Sur, stressing that the heightened alert status is a precautionary measure to protect civilians amid lingering threats.