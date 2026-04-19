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PNP on high alert vs Maute retaliation after Lanao clash

PNP on high alert vs Maute retaliation after Lanao clash
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The Philippine National Police has placed units in the Bangsamoro region on heightened alert to prevent possible retaliation from the Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute Group following a deadly clash in Lanao del Sur that left 10 suspected terrorists dead.

PNP chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III directed police forces to coordinate closely with the military in pursuing remaining members of the group and securing affected communities.

PNP on high alert vs Maute retaliation after Lanao clash
10 DI-Maute members killed in Lanao del Sur raid

“All our units in Lanao del Sur and nearby areas are on alert and are in constant coordination with our military counterparts in the conduct of operations to crush the remaining threat,” Torre said.

Police said the clash occurred during a manhunt operation targeting suspects identified as alias “Usman” and alias “Muslih,” believed to be the group’s leader and sub-leader.

PNP on high alert vs Maute retaliation after Lanao clash
10 terrorists, including head of Maute Group, neutralized in Lanao Del Sur

Authorities said the suspects opened fire when approached, triggering a firefight that resulted in their deaths along with other group members.

Recovered from the scene were firearms, including M16 and M4 rifles, a revolver, a hand grenade, and components for improvised explosive devices.

The PNP said the alert status is a precautionary measure to protect civilians, urging the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.

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