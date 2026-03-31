PNP cracks down on unauthorized fare hikes amid fuel price surge

The PNP chief urged the public to report any incidents of illegal fare hikes.

“We urge all our kababayan to report any incident of unauthorized fare increase. This must not be tolerated; otherwise, this will encourage others to do the same,” Nartatez said.

“Let us work together to put an end to this illegal practice by ensuring that those who deliberately ignore and violate the provisions of the franchise conditions are held accountable,” he added.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) earlier warned that violators may face a show-cause order and possible suspension of licenses, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to defer fare hikes.

To ensure compliance, the PNP is mobilizing its units to monitor terminals and transport hubs, while strengthening hotlines and complaint channels, including reports sent through its social media platforms.

The move comes as the government continues to extend assistance and subsidies to drivers and transport workers to help cushion the impact of rising petroleum prices.

Nartatez said the PNP will work closely with transport agencies to curb illegal practices, with joint inspections and random checkpoint checks expected to intensify in the coming days.

“The PNP will coordinate with transport agencies, particularly the DOTr, on this matter. Hindi lamang seguridad, presyo ng petrolyo, at bilihin ang ating babantayan, kundi pati na rin ang ilegal na pagtaas ng pamasahe,” he said.