PNP eyes patrol cars for ‘Libreng Sakay’ amid transport woes

The Philippine National Police is studying the use of its patrol vehicles to assist stranded commuters as rising fuel costs continue to strain public transportation.
PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil said the agency is evaluating how beat patrol units can support the government’s Libreng Sakay program without affecting police response operations.
“We are currently evaluating our assets to see where we can deploy our patrol vehicles to assist without compromising response time. Ang goal natin dito is simply to bridge the gap,” Marbil said.
“While our primary duty is security, our beat patrollers are instructed to assist stranded commuters as part of our community-oriented policing,” he added.
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. earlier ordered the rollout of Libreng Sakay programs and fuel subsidies to help commuters and transport workers cope with rising fuel prices linked to tensions in the Middle East.
Transport groups have warned of possible service disruptions, prompting government agencies to consider stopgap measures.
Marbil said the PNP is coordinating with the Department of Transportation, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and local government units to align routes and deployment.
“Lagi tayong katuwang ng DOTr, LTFRB, MMDA, LGUs at ng iba pang ahensiya. We are synchronizing our deployment with their 'Libreng Sakay' routes para masigurado na hindi lang sapat ang sasakyan kundi ligtas din ang ating mga pasahero at drivers mula sa anumang kriminalidad,” he said.
The PNP said pilot areas may be identified based on commuter demand and existing transport gaps, with further announcements expected once plans are finalized.
Marbil emphasized that public safety will remain the police force’s top priority even as it extends assistance to commuters.
“Sa ating mga kababayan, ang inyong Pambansang Pulisya ay laging handang tumulong. Inatasan ko na ang ating mga units na maging proactive. Huwag po kayong mag-atubiling lumapit sa ating mga beat patrollers. We are here to serve and protect, lalo na sa panahon ng krisis sa transportasyon,” he said.