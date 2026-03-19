PNP eyes patrol cars for ‘Libreng Sakay’ amid transport woes

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. earlier ordered the rollout of Libreng Sakay programs and fuel subsidies to help commuters and transport workers cope with rising fuel prices linked to tensions in the Middle East.

Transport groups have warned of possible service disruptions, prompting government agencies to consider stopgap measures.

Marbil said the PNP is coordinating with the Department of Transportation, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and local government units to align routes and deployment.

“Lagi tayong katuwang ng DOTr, LTFRB, MMDA, LGUs at ng iba pang ahensiya. We are synchronizing our deployment with their 'Libreng Sakay' routes para masigurado na hindi lang sapat ang sasakyan kundi ligtas din ang ating mga pasahero at drivers mula sa anumang kriminalidad,” he said.

Pilot rollout eyed

The PNP said pilot areas may be identified based on commuter demand and existing transport gaps, with further announcements expected once plans are finalized.

Marbil emphasized that public safety will remain the police force’s top priority even as it extends assistance to commuters.

“Sa ating mga kababayan, ang inyong Pambansang Pulisya ay laging handang tumulong. Inatasan ko na ang ating mga units na maging proactive. Huwag po kayong mag-atubiling lumapit sa ating mga beat patrollers. We are here to serve and protect, lalo na sa panahon ng krisis sa transportasyon,” he said.