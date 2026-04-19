Over 140 families displaced by fire in Pasig

A fire that hit a residential area in Brgy. Bagong Ilog on 17 April displaced more than 140 families, prompting local authorities to set up an evacuation center and distribute emergency supplies to affected residents.
The Pasig City government said at least 536 individuals are currently staying at the evacuation center established at Bagong Ilog Elementary School.
Fire authorities reported that the blaze started in Purok Maligaya along Sgt. Pascua Street, with the second alarm raised at 11:49 a.m.
The fire was declared under control and eventually extinguished at around 3:00 p.m.
Brgy. Bagong Ilog said in an interview that initial findings suggest unattended rice cooking may have caused the fire.
The city government distributed hygiene and sleeping kits to evacuees on the same day as part of its initial assistance.
###