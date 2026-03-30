4 families displaced by Laoag fire

A fire struck a residential area in Situasyon Park, Laoag City on Monday night, displacing at least four families but causing no injuries, authorities said.
Barangay Captain Manny Morales said the incident was reported between 8:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., prompting an immediate response from local officials and emergency teams. Firefighters from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Laoag were already at the scene upon their arrival, with additional units deployed as the blaze intensified.
The fire, which started in a house made of light materials, spread rapidly and nearly reached a neighboring structure. It was raised to first alarm before being declared under control at around 9:15 p.m.
Around 17 individuals were affected and temporarily relocated to a nearby shelter. Some pets were rescued, though one dog remains missing.
No injuries were reported. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire, which is believed to have originated on the upper floor of the affected house.
Initial assistance, including food and basic necessities, has been provided by the city government, while further assessment is underway. Morales also reminded residents to remain vigilant against fire hazards beyond Fire Prevention Month.