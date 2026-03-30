4 families displaced by Laoag fire

A fire struck a residential area in Situasyon Park, Laoag City on Monday night, displacing at least four families but causing no injuries, authorities said.

Barangay Captain Manny Morales said the incident was reported between 8:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., prompting an immediate response from local officials and emergency teams. Firefighters from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Laoag were already at the scene upon their arrival, with additional units deployed as the blaze intensified.