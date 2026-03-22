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30 families displaced in UP Campus fire

FIRE broke out in Barangay UP Campus in Quezon City around 8:00 a.m. this Sunday.
FIRE broke out in Barangay UP Campus in Quezon City around 8:00 a.m. this Sunday.Life Help Fire Rescue Volunteer Group
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Residents in Block 11 Pook Polaris, Barangay UP Campus in Quezon City were woken up by a fire that started around 8:00 a.m. this Sunday morning.

The fire was quickly raised to a second alarm at 8:16 a.m. as responding firefighters tried to extinguish and contain the blaze.

FIRE broke out in Barangay UP Campus in Quezon City around 8:00 a.m. this Sunday.
Massive fire devastates thousands of families in Quezon City

Reports from local authorities said that the incident tore through the residence of 30 families prior to the authorities officially declaring a fire out at 9:22 a.m.

There have been no reported casualties as a result of the fire, however, authorities from the Bureau of Fire Protection are still investigating the cause of the incident.

It marked the second time in under a month that a fire broke out within the campus, with the last incident occurring last February 26.

FIRE broke out in Barangay UP Campus in Quezon City around 8:00 a.m. this Sunday.
Inferno displaces Pinyahan families
fire
UP Campus

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