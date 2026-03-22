30 families displaced in UP Campus fire

Residents in Block 11 Pook Polaris, Barangay UP Campus in Quezon City were woken up by a fire that started around 8:00 a.m. this Sunday morning.
The fire was quickly raised to a second alarm at 8:16 a.m. as responding firefighters tried to extinguish and contain the blaze.
Reports from local authorities said that the incident tore through the residence of 30 families prior to the authorities officially declaring a fire out at 9:22 a.m.
There have been no reported casualties as a result of the fire, however, authorities from the Bureau of Fire Protection are still investigating the cause of the incident.
It marked the second time in under a month that a fire broke out within the campus, with the last incident occurring last February 26.