Olivarez, CEU kick off UCAL title showdown

But things went from bad to good for the Scorpions since the arrival of Nigerian Precious Momowei, who fits like a glove to the system of coach Joe Silva, and the inspired showing of Mark Jade Sarza.

Sarza was especially hot in the team’s vengeful 82-75 win over Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas Pirates in their semis series a week ago as he tallied double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds.

This marks the third finals showdown between CEU and Olivarez in the league with the Scorpions winning the first two including the inaugural season in 2016-17.

That’s the biggest motivation for the Sea Lions this time, and certainly, it will add drama to the series.