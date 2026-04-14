SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
HOOPS

CEU makes finals; PCU-D stays alive

CEU makes finals; PCU-D stays alive
PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of UCAL
Published on

Centro Escolar University (CEU) clinched the first finals berth while Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas (PCU-D) lived for another day in the PG Flex-Universities and Colleges Athletic League Season 8 basketball tournament on Monday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The top-seeded Scorpions rode the hot shooting of Mark Jade Sarza to score a vengeful 82-75 win over Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas and get the chance reclaim the crown they relinquished last season to Olivarez College.

CEU makes finals; PCU-D stays alive
Scorpions bag top semis berth

The PCU-D Dolphins drew another inspired performance from JayR Pronda to stun No. 2 seed Olivarez Sea Lions, 78-75, and force a do-or-die match in their own semis series.

Sarza produced a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds plus 2 assists and a steal, in a performance that helped power CEU to its fifth finals appearance,

The Scorpions have emerged victorious in four times they played in the finals — the most by any school in the league.

Sarza even outshone Precious Momowei, who was held to just seven points and six rebounds while turning the ball over five times.

UCAL Season 8 basketball
CEU Scorpions finals
PCU-D Dolphins basketball

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph