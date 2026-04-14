CEU makes finals; PCU-D stays alive

Centro Escolar University (CEU) clinched the first finals berth while Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas (PCU-D) lived for another day in the PG Flex-Universities and Colleges Athletic League Season 8 basketball tournament on Monday at the Paco Arena in Manila.
The top-seeded Scorpions rode the hot shooting of Mark Jade Sarza to score a vengeful 82-75 win over Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas and get the chance reclaim the crown they relinquished last season to Olivarez College.
The PCU-D Dolphins drew another inspired performance from JayR Pronda to stun No. 2 seed Olivarez Sea Lions, 78-75, and force a do-or-die match in their own semis series.
Sarza produced a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds plus 2 assists and a steal, in a performance that helped power CEU to its fifth finals appearance,
The Scorpions have emerged victorious in four times they played in the finals — the most by any school in the league.
Sarza even outshone Precious Momowei, who was held to just seven points and six rebounds while turning the ball over five times.