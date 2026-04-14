CEU makes finals; PCU-D stays alive

The PCU-D Dolphins drew another inspired performance from JayR Pronda to stun No. 2 seed Olivarez Sea Lions, 78-75, and force a do-or-die match in their own semis series.

Sarza produced a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds plus 2 assists and a steal, in a performance that helped power CEU to its fifth finals appearance,

The Scorpions have emerged victorious in four times they played in the finals — the most by any school in the league.

Sarza even outshone Precious Momowei, who was held to just seven points and six rebounds while turning the ball over five times.