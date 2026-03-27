Scorpions bag top semis berth

The Scorpions trailed the Sea Lions for most part of the game during their first meeting before the 6-foot-9 Momowei sparked a vicious 8-1 windup to prevail.

Despite the loss, the Sea Lions also advanced outright to the semis, and like the Scorpions, they will also enjoy a twice-to-beat advantage against their rival after posting a second-best mark of 8-3.

Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas and Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas ended up with similar 6-5 records but it was the former which took the No. 3 seeding due to the win-over-other-other rule.

In other games, Immaculada Concepcion College and University Batangas closed out their campaign on a high note with the former clobbering Manila Central University, 96-81, and the Brahmans outlasting the Philippine Women’s University Patriots, 78-74.

Behind the red-hot shooting of Sarza and Singson, the Scorpions roared to a 31-15 advantage at the close of the first quarter, a lead they valiantly protected in the face of Olivarez’s spirited rallies.

Sarza and Singson shared scoring honors with 17 points while Geric Canete and Momowei added 15 and 11 points with the latter falling short of two assists of completing a triple-double.

A big letdown in CEU’s 76-79 defeat to Lyceum on 19 March, Momowei grabbed 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the league takes Holy Week break next week and returns on 6 April for its quarterfinal matches with the winners facing CEU and Olivarez.