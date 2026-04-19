Cash drop or Christmas party? QC resto denies alleged Duterte-linked delivery

Instead, he said the venue was booked for a private Christmas gathering of a chef-consultant and about 45 guests, running from 11 p.m. on 20 December until the early hours of 21 December.

Chico backed his statement with photos of the event and screenshots of messages confirming the booking arrangement.

He also questioned the logistics of the allegation, saying it would have been implausible for a duffel bag exchange to occur in a crowded setting.

“Una sa lahat, wala diyan si Reynold Munsayac. Pangalawa, ganyan kadami yung tao. Sa tingin n’yo ba magdadala siya ng duffel bag?” Chico said.

Madriaga, in a supplemental affidavit, alleged that he delivered the cash on orders of Vice President Sara Duterte and claimed he was instructed to proceed to the second floor of the restaurant, where the handover supposedly took place.

He further said a man retrieved the bag while Munsayac allegedly observed and later acknowledged the group as they left.

Chico disputed key details of the affidavit, saying there was no office on the restaurant’s second floor. He said only a restroom and storage area were there, contradicting Madriaga’s description of the scene.

He also stressed that Nommu Basho is not a known gathering place for political figures. He said only a few individuals, including Munsayac and Ombudsman prosecutor Ryan Quilala, had visited the establishment.

Meanwhile, lawyer Jesus Falcis said Chico’s explanation did not fully disprove the allegations, noting that the restaurant’s operating hours overlapped with the timeframe cited in the affidavit.

He added that the conflicting accounts would likely be scrutinized in formal proceedings.