Marcos announces major fuel price rollback, orders full pass-through

Further, the President directed the public to report any irregularities to the Department of Energy (DOE). He emphasized that the government offices will remain open to complaints regarding possible violations.

The DOE is expected to closely monitor compliance as global oil price movements translate into local retail adjustments.

Continued transport aid

Marcos also confirmed that the government will maintain a P10 fuel discount for public utility vehicles (PUVs) and buses, alongside the ongoing service contracting program for PUV drivers.

He said these measures are intended to ensure that transport workers continue to receive support amid fluctuating fuel costs.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) extend the validity of licenses and registrations

To further ease the burden on motorists, Marcos announced a three-month extension for expiring driver’s licenses, student permits, and vehicle registrations.

With the implementation of the extension policy, the documents expiring this month will remain valid until July without penalties or surcharges.

Marcos underscored that every centavo of reduction should be felt by the public, stressing the importance of easing transport and living costs so Filipinos can spend more time with family, school, and work rather than waiting in long queues or dealing with administrative renewals.

“Hindi tayo titigil, hindi tayo uurong, at hindi natin hahayaan na ang ginhawang ito ay hindi po makarating sa taong-bayan (We will not stop, we will not back down, and we will not allow this relief to fail to reach the people),” he said, vowing continued government action to ensure the benefits reach ordinary citizens.