Marcos orders rollout of cash aid, fuel subsidies, fare discounts for transport sector—DOTr

The program includes the distribution of P5,000 cash assistance for drivers, to be distributed through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), led by Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

Lopez said beneficiaries include jeepney drivers as well as those in the motorcycle taxi, transport network vehicle service (TNVS), and UV Express sectors.

The cash aid rollout is being implemented alongside the DOTr’s fuel subsidy program for qualified drivers and operators.

Of the agency’s P2.5-billion budget for fuel assistance, around P1.5 billion has already been disbursed.

To streamline the process, the department has shifted to digital payouts through banks and e-wallets, reducing the need for drivers to line up at government offices.

“Priority natin na maging efficient ang disbursement para hindi nasasayang ang oras ng ating mga tsuper,” Lopez said.

The DOTr is also expanding its Net Service Contracting Program nationwide, which provides financial support to transport operators while ensuring reliable service for commuters.

Initial rollout challenges, including slow onboarding, are being addressed by directing the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to conduct on-site registration at transport terminals.

Lopez said participation is expected to rise significantly, with over 19,000 jeepneys—both traditional and modern—as well as UV Express units and EDSA Busway buses projected to join the program by next week.

Commuters are likewise set to benefit from a 20 percent fare discount under the initiative.

In addition, the government has introduced a fuel discount program in coordination with the Department of Energy, Land Bank, and the Department of Information and Communications Technology. The scheme grants drivers a P10-per-liter discount for up to 150 liters per week.

Beginning 20 April, agricultural delivery trucks registered with the Department of Agriculture will be exempted from toll fees.

Other measures include a 50 percent fare discount on MRT-3 and LRT-2, which has already benefited over four million passengers in its first week of implementation.

In the aviation sector, reduced terminal and navigational fees are expected to lower airline operating costs, while in maritime transport, port fees for agricultural shipments have been slashed from as much as P546 to just P1.

“These are ongoing government initiatives under the guidance of the President,” Lopez said, emphasizing the administration’s broader effort to cushion the impact of rising prices on both transport workers and the riding public.