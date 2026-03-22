Marcos Jr. calls for bayanihan, rolls out aid amid fuel price surge

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. urged Filipinos to uphold bayanihan, or community spirit, as rising fuel prices driven by tensions in the Middle East begin to affect the economy, while outlining government measures to cushion the impact on commuters and vulnerable sectors.

In his vlog aired Sunday, the President called for collective action and responsible information-sharing, warning that misinformation could worsen the situation.

“Ngayon ang panahon para maipakita natin sa buong mundo ang katangian ng bayanihan na nasa puso ng bawat Pilipino (Now is the time for us to show the whole world the spirit of bayanihan that lives in the heart of every Filipino),” Marcos said.

To ease the burden on commuters, Marcos ordered the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to suspend a planned fare increase.

“Siguro hindi ito ang panahon para magtaas ng pamasahe para sa ating mga kababayan. Kaya iniutos ko sa DOTr na suspindihin muna ang fare hike (Perhaps this is not the right time to increase fares for our fellow citizens. That’s why I ordered the DOTr to suspend the fare hike for now),” he said.

He also confirmed the continuation of free ride programs in key urban areas, including Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, and Metro Davao.

Starting March 23, commuters on LRT-2 and MRT-3 will receive a 50 percent fare discount through designated Beep cards, on top of existing discounts for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and students.

The government is also expanding financial assistance, including fuel subsidies for transport workers. Nearly 100,000 tricycle drivers have already received aid, with additional subsidies set for nationwide rollout beginning April 6.

Marcos said cash relief programs are being implemented across agencies, assuring the public that the government remains ready to provide support.

On prices, the President said monitoring shows that basic goods remain stable and within suggested retail levels, with coordination ongoing to ensure steady supply.

He added that the P20 rice program is now being implemented in 177 local government units, with plans for further expansion.

The government is also reviewing the possibility of imposing a price cap if necessary.

To address energy concerns, Marcos said the government is working with power firms to boost supply, with 23 projects expected to add 900 megawatts to the grid.

Talks are also underway with countries such as India, Japan, and South Korea to secure oil supply.

Meanwhile, assistance for overseas Filipino workers continues, with more than 1,400 OFWs and over 300 dependents repatriated since early March due to the conflict.

Marcos assured that returning Filipinos are being provided temporary accommodation and transportation back to their home provinces.