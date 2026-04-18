Ginez: ‘Moto’ taxis need no new law to operate

He cited a Department of Transportation (DoTr) order that outlines the policy framework for motorcycle taxi operations, adding that the sector is now awaiting a memorandum circular from the LTFRB to formalize implementation.

Ginez said the order functions as an accreditation mechanism, suggesting that a new law may not be needed to legitimize operations.

He stressed the need to update policies to reflect the sector’s growth, adding that clearer rules would address gaps affecting drivers and operators.

Meanwhile, thousands of motorcycle taxi and delivery riders flocked to Quezon City Memorial Circle on Saturday to receive P5,000 cash relief assistance (CRA) from the government.

The special cash aid payouts this weekend were for motorcycle taxi and delivery riders in Metro Manila who were not included in the original list of beneficiaries.

As of 1 p.m. on 18 April, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported that 1,680 beneficiaries had received their cash assistance in Quezon City.

Further payouts will continue until Sunday, 19 April, across four venues in Metro Manila, including the Caloocan Sports Complex, Makati Coliseum, Quezon City Memorial Circle, and TLC Park Concert Grounds in Taguig City.

For the list of beneficiaries and other CRA payout information, the DSWD advised drivers to check its official Facebook page, as well as the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board social media account.