MC, delivery riders flock in QC to receive 5k cash aid

Thousands of motorcycle taxi and delivery riders flocked to Quezon City Memorial Circle on Saturday to receive the P5,000 cash relief assistance (CRA) from the government.
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced on Friday that it would conduct special cash aid payouts this weekend for motorcycle taxi and delivery riders in Metro Manila who were not included in the original list of beneficiaries.
As of 1:00 p.m. on 18 April, the agency reported that 1,680 beneficiaries had received their cash assistance in Quezon City.
Further payouts will continue until Sunday, 19 April, across four venues in Metro Manila, including the Caloocan Sports Complex, Makati Coliseum, Quezon City Memorial Circle, and TLC Park Concert Grounds in Taguig City.
For the list of beneficiaries and other CRA payout information, the DSWD advised drivers to check the official Facebook page of DWSD, as well as the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) social media account.