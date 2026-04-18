Bataan, South Korean firms explore solar, EV, housing, and smart farm projects

These projects, which can be undertaken through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP), include a solar energy initiative for all public schools, aimed at reducing electricity expenses and promoting the use of cleaner energy.

Another project is the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure, which will support the growing number of electric vehicle users, particularly for passenger vehicles.

The third project is the Housing Construction Project, which aims to provide better, safer, and more affordable housing for Bataeños.

Lastly, the Smart Farm Hub focuses on boosting the agricultural sector through new technology, efficient production, and increased earnings for farmers.

During the meeting, the group also discussed the processes and necessary steps for implementing the projects under the PPP.

Governor Joet also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) as a first step in creating a strong foundation for cooperation on these projects, which are expected to generate more opportunities for employment, investment, and development in Bataan.

Bataan is a rapidly industrializing province in Central Luzon, positioning itself as a prime hub for economic growth, infrastructure, and sustainable innovation. It offers diverse investment opportunities, particularly through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and dedicated economic zones.