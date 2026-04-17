War comes home

Her Israeli husband and his parents were also killed in the attack.

Philippine officials said the return of her remains was arranged through coordination between the country’s embassy in Tel Aviv and agencies handling migration and consular services.

Israeli diplomats were among those present during the arrival.

Her body will be transported to Lanao del Norte for burial. She had family ties to Kolambugan and had spent part of her life in Cebu before relocating abroad in 2025 following her marriage the previous year.

Her death is the second involving a Filipino national in recent missile attacks in Israel.

In late February, a Filipina caregiver was killed in Tel Aviv during an earlier round of strikes.

The attack in Haifa occurred as hostilities between Israel and Iran intensified, with both sides exchanging missile and drone strikes in recent weeks.