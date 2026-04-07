MISSILE ATTACK KILLS FILIPINA, ISRAELI HUSBAND, HIS PARENTS

The Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv condemned the strike, blaming the Iranian regime for indiscriminately targeting civilians.

“Israel stands in profound solidarity with the bereaved family and the Filipino community, and shares in the grief over the loss of a Filipino life. We mourn together and honor their memory with dignity,” the embassy said.

The Embassy of Israel in the Philippines echoed the condemnation, describing the incident as a stark reminder of the risks faced by civilians, noting that the attack claimed the lives of an entire family inside their home.

Philippine embassy officials in Israel said Gershovich’s Filipino family has been informed and has requested privacy. The embassy is extending assistance, including facilitating the earliest repatriation of her remains despite logistical challenges.

Airspace closures in parts of the Middle East, particularly Kuwait and Bahrain, continue to complicate travel and evacuation efforts, according to the DFA.

Gershovich is the second Filipino casualty in the ongoing war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, and the third since hostilities began in June last year.