‘#SunKaNa’: A benchmark in primary care

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries officially launched its Primary Care Division in the Philippines with the unveiling of the CaRMeLin Portfolio — a comprehensive therapeutic line dedicated to Cardiometabolic, Renal, Liver and Alimentary care.
The scientific launch event gathered many of the country’s top leaders in internal medicine, cardiology, endocrinology, nephrology and primary care, making it one of the most distinguished medical assemblies of the year. This milestone marks Sun Pharma’s formal and strategic entry into the largest therapeutic segment in Philippine healthcare.
Scientific leadership at the forefront
A keynote lecture from Dr. Raymond R. Townsend, professor of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and a global authority in hypertension and chronic kidney disease, anchored the program.
“As the world’s fourth-largest specialty generic company, Sun Pharma’s launch in the Philippines sets a new benchmark in manufacturing excellence and strengthens the country’s supply security for affordable specialty generics,” said Dr. Gerry H. Tan, a Mayo Clinic–trained endocrinologist. “In critical fields like mine — diabetes and endocrinology — where precision and bioequivalence are non-negotiable, this is a true game-changer for Filipino patients.”
A strong global backbone
Sun Pharma’s global presence spans over 100 countries, supported by 45+ FDA- and EMA-approved manufacturing facilities and deep expertise across key therapeutic areas, including cardiology, endocrinology, neurology, psychiatry, gastroenterology and oncology. This global foundation ensures that every product entering the Philippine market adheres to rigorous international quality and safety standards.
Designed for real-world clinical needs
The CaRMeLin Portfolio introduces high-quality, internationally benchmarked generics that address significant gaps in clinical access — particularly in hypertension, diabetes, liver disease and alimentary disorders. The portfolio also features bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent molecules poised for first-generic status in their respective categories.
Generics have long delivered comparable efficacy and safety to innovator medicines, and with Sun Pharma’s unwavering commitment to global manufacturing excellence, Filipino physicians and patients can rely on affordable, consistent and accessible treatment options.
“It is our commitment to Filipino patients to provide affordable, reliable, and high-quality branded generics — medicines built on global standards and proven scientific rigor,” said Sharon Pablo, country head of Sun Pharma Philippines and the first Filipina to lead the organization. “Through our mission of Reaching People, Touching Lives, we aim to expand access, empower care, and make meaningful health outcomes possible for every Filipino we serve.”
For better care
#SunKaNa, came to life through an immersive program themed “The Golden Hour: The Best Hour,” symbolizing timely, compassionate and holistic care. Blending science, music and narrative storytelling, the event delivered a powerful message: now is the time to rise for the Filipino patient.
As the company accelerates FDA approvals and prepares for nationwide availability, Sun Pharma calls on healthcare professionals across the Philippines to join a new movement in primary care — a movement toward better access, better quality and better health for more patients.