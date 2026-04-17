‘#SunKaNa’: A benchmark in primary care

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries officially launched its Primary Care Division in the Philippines with the unveiling of the CaRMeLin Portfolio — a comprehensive therapeutic line dedicated to Cardiometabolic, Renal, Liver and Alimentary care.

The scientific launch event gathered many of the country’s top leaders in internal medicine, cardiology, endocrinology, nephrology and primary care, making it one of the most distinguished medical assemblies of the year. This milestone marks Sun Pharma’s formal and strategic entry into the largest therapeutic segment in Philippine healthcare.