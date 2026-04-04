Two sides of the same stethoscope

In my clinic, I see patients one by one.

A woman with uncontrolled diabetes who skipped medications because they were too expensive. A young man with hypertension who didn’t know he had it until a routine check. A grandmother who lost her vision — not because of a lack of available treatment, but because she came too late.

These are deeply personal encounters. They are the heart of clinical care: individual, focused, and immediate.

But step outside the clinic, and a different picture emerges — thousands, even millions, of similar stories unfolding at the same time. Patterns begin to appear, and the questions shift from “How do I treat this patient?” to “Why are so many patients getting sick in the first place?” and “How can we prevent this from happening to others?”

This is where public health begins.