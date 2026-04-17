Strength to stand

It was a simple statement, almost said in passing, but it lingered long after the clinic visit ended.

“Doc, I just want to be able to get off the toilet by myself when I’m 90.”

He is a 65-year-old man who came in asking how much exercise he should be doing at his age. No mention of six-pack abs. No dreams of marathons or scaling mountains. Just independence in its most basic, most dignified form.