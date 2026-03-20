Why Filipino women wait and why they shouldn’t

The woman with back pain turned out to have vertebral fractures from osteoporosis. She fell at home and didn’t think much of the pain, taking painkillers and just ignoring the discomfort, because she had a household to manage, a sick husband to take care of. She never saw a doctor, and the opportunity for early screening and prevention was long gone.

The mother who “feels fine” discovers her diabetes only when complications arise — blurred vision, numbness of the hands and feet, or kidney problems. What could have been managed early now requires more intensive care.

The professional who powers through fatigue attributes it to stress at work, until thyroid disease or another endocrine disorder is uncovered much later than it should have been.

These are not isolated cases. They reflect a pattern — a culture of quiet endurance, of self-sacrifice that is both admirable and, at times, dangerous.

We often celebrate women for their strength, their resilience, their ability to carry so much for so many. But strength should not mean neglecting one’s own health. Resilience should not require suffering in silence. Taking care of one’s own health is not selfish.

When women delay their own care, the impact extends beyond the individual. Families are affected. Caregivers become patients. And the very people they strive to protect are left vulnerable.