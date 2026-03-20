Why Filipino women wait and why they shouldn’t

She came to the clinic not for herself, but for her husband.
While we reviewed his medications, I noticed the way she sat — slightly leaning to one side, one hand pressed gently against her lower back. When I asked if she was in pain, she smiled quickly and said, “Okay lang, Doc. Napagod lang (I’m okay, Doc, I’m just tired).”
It was only after a few more questions that the truth surfaced. The back pain had been there for months. She had lost a few inches in height. She tired easily. But she had not consulted. Not yet.
“Busy kasi,” she added. “Marami pang aasikasuhin (I had a lot to deal with).”
This is a story I hear far too often.
Filipino women are the quiet pillars of their families. They manage the home, care for children and aging parents, support their spouses and often juggle careers of their own. They remember everyone else’s medications, appointments and meals. But when it comes to their own health, they wait.
They wait for the pain to become unbearable. For time to open up. For everyone else to be okay first. Sometimes, they wait too long.
In my practice as an endocrinologist, I see how this plays out in conditions like osteoporosis, diabetes and thyroid disease — illnesses that are often silent in the beginning but carry significant consequences when ignored.
The woman with back pain turned out to have vertebral fractures from osteoporosis. She fell at home and didn’t think much of the pain, taking painkillers and just ignoring the discomfort, because she had a household to manage, a sick husband to take care of. She never saw a doctor, and the opportunity for early screening and prevention was long gone.
The mother who “feels fine” discovers her diabetes only when complications arise — blurred vision, numbness of the hands and feet, or kidney problems. What could have been managed early now requires more intensive care.
The professional who powers through fatigue attributes it to stress at work, until thyroid disease or another endocrine disorder is uncovered much later than it should have been.
These are not isolated cases. They reflect a pattern — a culture of quiet endurance, of self-sacrifice that is both admirable and, at times, dangerous.
We often celebrate women for their strength, their resilience, their ability to carry so much for so many. But strength should not mean neglecting one’s own health. Resilience should not require suffering in silence. Taking care of one’s own health is not selfish.
When women delay their own care, the impact extends beyond the individual. Families are affected. Caregivers become patients. And the very people they strive to protect are left vulnerable.
There is also a deeper issue at play — access and awareness. Preventive care, including bone mineral density screening, regular blood sugar monitoring and routine check-ups, is not always prioritized or accessible. For many, it becomes an expense that can be postponed, set aside for more immediate needs.
But prevention is always less costly than treatment. And early detection is always kinder than late intervention.
So how do we begin to change this?
It starts with conversations. In clinics, homes, communities. We need to remind women that their health matters, too.
It requires systems that make preventive care more accessible and affordable. Community-based screening programs, workplace health initiatives and stronger public health campaigns can help bridge this gap.
And perhaps most importantly, it calls for a shift in mindset. Women do not have to wait.
They do not have to earn the right to care for themselves. They do not have to place their health at the bottom of an already long list.
The next time a woman walks into the clinic accompanying someone else, we must remember to ask about her, too.
Because behind every strong woman is a story that deserves to be heard — not when it is too late, but while there is still time to change the ending.