Six essential cancer screening tests

As the Philippines’ first dedicated cancer hospital under Ayala Healthcare Holdings (AC Health), Healthway Cancer Care Hospital (HCCH) is making essential cancer screenings more accessible through preferential rates until 14 May — encouraging Filipinos to turn awareness into action. The blueprint for a protected future includes these basic screenings:

1. Breast cancer: Early-stage breast cancer is often highly treatable — especially when detected before symptoms appear.

Who it’s for: Women aged 40 and above for routine mammography (annual or biennial, based on risk and physician guidance); women aged 21 to 39 for clinical breast evaluation, with ultrasound if clinically indicated; earlier imaging for those with a strong family history or hereditary risk and continued routine mammography beyond age 50, based on individual risk and physician guidance.

When preparing for the screening, avoid deodorants, powders, or lotions on the day of the exam. Wear a two-piece outfit for convenience.