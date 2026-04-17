Six essential cancer screening tests

As the Philippines’ first dedicated cancer hospital under Ayala Healthcare Holdings (AC Health), Healthway Cancer Care Hospital (HCCH) is making essential cancer screenings more accessible through preferential rates until 14 May — encouraging Filipinos to turn awareness into action. The blueprint for a protected future includes these basic screenings:
1. Breast cancer: Early-stage breast cancer is often highly treatable — especially when detected before symptoms appear.
Who it’s for: Women aged 40 and above for routine mammography (annual or biennial, based on risk and physician guidance); women aged 21 to 39 for clinical breast evaluation, with ultrasound if clinically indicated; earlier imaging for those with a strong family history or hereditary risk and continued routine mammography beyond age 50, based on individual risk and physician guidance.
When preparing for the screening, avoid deodorants, powders, or lotions on the day of the exam. Wear a two-piece outfit for convenience.
2. Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers when screening is consistent.
Who it’s for: Women from age 30 under local clinical guidance; cytology (pap smear) every three years or HPV-based testing, as appropriate; continued screening through age 65, depending on prior results and earlier evaluation if clinically indicated.
A pap smear or HPV-based screening test to detect early cellular changes.
For the screening, avoid vaginal medications, douching, or intercourse 24 to 48 hours prior. Schedule outside of menstruation if possible.
3. Colorectal cancer is a must because colorectal cancer often develops quietly. Screening interrupts that trajectory.
Who it’s for: Adults beginning at age 45; Annual FIT testing, or colonoscopy every 10 years (or as clinically indicated), depending on individual risk and physician guidance.
Screening is typically continued through age 75, depending on overall health.
For the colonoscopy, follow prescribed bowel preparation and arrange transportation due to sedation.
4. Lung cancer is for eligible individuals, annual low-dose CT can significantly improve early detection rates.
Who it’s for: Adults aged 50 to 80; With a 20 pack-year smoking history or more or Current smokers or those who quit within the past 15 years.
There is no special preparation required. Remove metal objects before the scan.
5. Liver cancer surveillance is for high-risk individuals. Consistent liver surveillance can detect changes early — often before symptoms surface.
Who it’s for: Individuals with chronic hepatitis, cirrhosis, or advanced liver disease.
Routine liver cancer screening is not recommended for average-risk individuals and should only be done under physician guidance.
For the screening usually there is no fasting required, but confirm with your provider.
6. Prostate cancer typically begins with a PSA-based discussion with your doctor, with testing recommended where appropriate.
Who it’s for: Discussion may begin at age 50; as early as age 45 for high-risk individuals; earlier conversation for those with strong family history.
On the day of the screening Avoid strenuous exercise 24 to 48 hours prior. Inform your physician of recent infections or procedures.
It is important to remember that screening timelines are not one-size-fits-all — they are personalized decisions guided by risk and medical history.