Continuity of care: Fighting cervical cancer in urban centers

Persistent infection of high-risk HPV types causes the vast majority of cervical cancer cases, and HPV molecular testing is the recommended standard for detecting high-risk types. Yet for many women, access to screening remains limited due to distance, cost and other access barriers.

Against this backdrop, the Centralized Laboratory Model for HPV Screening (CLAMS) Project was introduced to improve both access to and continuity of care for patients diagnoses with the infection.

At a recent forum on urban services to prevent cervical cancer in Cebu City attended by health leaders, policymakers, civil society organizations, and advocates, the contribution of the CLAMS Project Phase 2 in strengthening early detection and treatment of cervical cancer in the souther metropolis was highlighted.

From January to November 2025, the project delivered measurable results in Cebu City. Screening coverage increased from less than 1 percent to 3 percent, while 80 percent of women who screened positive for HPV were successfully linked to clinical care, marking a significant improvement from previous years when women with abnormal or positive screening results were lost to follow-up.

“This initiative shows that with the right systems in place, we can bridge long-standing gaps in women’s health services,” said Dr. Vanessa Tawi, Cebu City Cervical Cancer Control Program manager. “The results affirm that a coordinated, systems-based approach can significantly improve early detection and ensure women receive the care they need on time.”

Beyond increasing screening numbers, stakeholders emphasized that the project’s real outcome lies in strengthening local health systems’ capacity to maintain continuity of care, from community awareness and screening to diagnosis, referral and treatment. Innovations in building workforce capacity and establishing data systems, governance and clinical pathways have made it possible to deliver more responsive and patient-centered services in urban primary health care settings.

“We have seen firsthand how bringing services closer to women, while ensuring strong referral systems, can save lives,” said Dr. Daisy Villa, Cebu City health officer. “This is not just about expanding services; it is about making them accessible, responsive, and truly centered on the needs of women.”

The dissemination forum also served as a platform to share lessons learned and align regional priorities for scaling up HPV testing and integrating it into routine primary care services across Central Visayas. Strengthened collaboration among government, hospitals, and development partners was highlighted as critical to sustaining gains and expanding reach.