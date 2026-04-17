Maxim supports call to ease TNVS fees

The firm also noted that some drivers have started receiving fuel subsidies from the Department of Social Welfare and Development. The first batch of beneficiaries in Manila has already received assistance.

Maxim said it continues to distribute fuel vouchers to its driver-partners. These are given twice a month and can cover daily fuel needs for motorcycle riders. The company said this helps reduce operating costs and allows drivers to keep more of their earnings.

“Our driver-partners are among the most affected by rising fuel prices, and we remain committed to supporting them during this challenging time,” Andres Morales Jr., president of Maxim, said.

“We continue to keep passenger fares affordable, often at our own expense, by providing fuel support and implementing 0 percent commission in select cities to help drivers sustain their livelihood.”