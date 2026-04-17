House urges ride-hailing apps to cut commissions amid oil price hike

The House Committee on Ways and Means on Friday called on ride-hailing apps to cut their commissions to ease the burden on riders, passengers, and platform operators themselves amid rising oil prices.
Committee Chairperson Representative Atty. Romero Quimbo said that riders are the most affected by the fuel price increase, urging ride-hailing firms to lower their commissions on riders, given that fares and income for both parties remain unchanged.
“Right now, the one bearing the burden of the oil price increase is simply the rider. They did not increase fares or tariffs, that is why passengers are still paying the same fares. The ride-hailing apps are still earning the same commission, 21%,” Quimbo said in Filipino.
“What is being hit [by the current oil crisis] is the rider himself. If the full tank before was ₱200, now it’s ₱360,” he added.
The solon, however, argued that the House committee will not stop pursuing the issue with ride-hailing firms, saying that if necessary, the House may pass a law to mandate them with lower commissions on riders.
“It would be better if they do it on their own. They [ride-hailing firms] should show some compassion. It’s time to cut down on income so that everybody can benefit from it,” Quimbo said in both Filipino and English.
Among the country’s major ride-hailing platforms, the committee expressed dissatisfaction with the response of platform operators such as Move It and Joyride.
Meanwhile, Angkas, had already implemented a reduction from 20 percent to 18 percent on the same day the House Committee appealed for lower commission rates.
“This is important because this is just a simple discussion. There are three sectors in ride-hailing: the ride-hailing owner, the rider, and the passenger,” Quimbo said.
“If riders have no income, they [ride-hailing firms] will also lose riders. If they have no riders, they will also lose income,” he added in Filipino.