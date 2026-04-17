House urges ride-hailing apps to cut commissions amid oil price hike

The solon, however, argued that the House committee will not stop pursuing the issue with ride-hailing firms, saying that if necessary, the House may pass a law to mandate them with lower commissions on riders.

“It would be better if they do it on their own. They [ride-hailing firms] should show some compassion. It’s time to cut down on income so that everybody can benefit from it,” Quimbo said in both Filipino and English.

Among the country’s major ride-hailing platforms, the committee expressed dissatisfaction with the response of platform operators such as Move It and Joyride.

Meanwhile, Angkas, had already implemented a reduction from 20 percent to 18 percent on the same day the House Committee appealed for lower commission rates.

“This is important because this is just a simple discussion. There are three sectors in ride-hailing: the ride-hailing owner, the rider, and the passenger,” Quimbo said.

“If riders have no income, they [ride-hailing firms] will also lose riders. If they have no riders, they will also lose income,” he added in Filipino.