Maxim gives fuel vouchers to drivers

The company said the vouchers are meant to help active drivers deal with higher fuel costs, which have raised daily operating expenses for ride-hailing and delivery workers.

Under the program, driver-partners who complete a higher number of orders may receive a fuel voucher once a month. Maxim said the incentive can cover a full tank, which helps ease part of the cost of staying on the road.

“We understand that rising fuel costs can significantly impact our driver-partners’ daily operations,” Andres Morales Jr., president of Maxim Rides & Food Delivery, said.

“Through this initiative, we aim to provide relief while acknowledging their dedication and the essential role they play in serving our customers.”

One beneficiary, Brian Ebora, said the support has been a big help as gasoline prices continue to climb. Maxim also said it offers other incentives for drivers who join community activities.