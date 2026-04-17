Defend truth, campus journalists urged

“In every story you write, in every truth you choose to defend, you are shaping not only yourselves but the future of our nation. Keep on writing. Keep standing for the country,” Angara said.

The Education chief stressed that in an era of overwhelming information, discernment and commitment to truth remain essential values for young writers.

“In a time of noise and information overload, the most important thing is the ability to choose what is right and stand for the truth,” he added, noting that journalism requires “conviction, accountability, and love for country.”

CALABARZON topped the overall standings, followed by the National Capital Region, Region II, Region V and Region III, based on combined results in individual and group categories.