Angara urges campus journalists: ‘Continue standing for truth'

“Sa panahon ng ingay at impormasyon, ang pinakamahalaga ay ang kakayahang pumili ng tama at ipaglaban ang katotohanan,” he added, noting that journalism requires “paninindigan, pananagutan, at malasakit sa bayan.”

CALABARZON topped the overall standings, followed by the National Capital Region (NCR), Region II, Region V, and Region III, based on combined performances in individual and group categories.

DepEd said the NSPC continues to serve as a key platform for developing responsible, critical, and ethical young communicators, particularly as misinformation and digital noise continue to challenge public discourse.

This year’s theme, “Mapanuri, Mapanindigan, at Mapanagutang Pamamahayag” (Critical, Principled, and Accountable Journalism), highlighted the role of campus journalism in forming learners who are grounded in truth, accountability, and civic responsibility.