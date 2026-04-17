Angara urges campus journalists: ‘Continue standing for truth'

Education Secretary Sonny Angara called on young campus journalists to continue upholding truth and integrity in their work, as the 2026 National Schools Press Conference (NSPC) concluded Friday in Ormoc City.
Angara underscored the role of student journalists in shaping not only their own future but also that of the country, as he addressed delegates gathered for the weeklong event.
“Sa bawat balitang isinulat ninyo, sa bawat katotohanang pinili ninyong ipaglaban, hinuhubog ninyo hindi lamang ang inyong sarili kundi ang kinabukasan ng ating bayan. Ipagpatuloy ninyo ang pagsusulat. Ipagpatuloy ninyo ang paninindigan para sa bansa,” Angara said.
The Education chief stressed that in an era of overwhelming information, discernment and commitment to truth remain essential values for young writers.
“Sa panahon ng ingay at impormasyon, ang pinakamahalaga ay ang kakayahang pumili ng tama at ipaglaban ang katotohanan,” he added, noting that journalism requires “paninindigan, pananagutan, at malasakit sa bayan.”
CALABARZON topped the overall standings, followed by the National Capital Region (NCR), Region II, Region V, and Region III, based on combined performances in individual and group categories.
DepEd said the NSPC continues to serve as a key platform for developing responsible, critical, and ethical young communicators, particularly as misinformation and digital noise continue to challenge public discourse.
This year’s theme, “Mapanuri, Mapanindigan, at Mapanagutang Pamamahayag” (Critical, Principled, and Accountable Journalism), highlighted the role of campus journalism in forming learners who are grounded in truth, accountability, and civic responsibility.