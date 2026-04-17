29-year-old man wanted for qualified rape arrested

Alias Freddie was taken into custody by virtue of a warrant of arrest for the crime of qualified rape of a minor, with no bail recommended.

The warrant was issued on 30 March 2026 by Judge Desiree Gertrude G. Orquiola-Moldez of Taguig City Regional Trial Court Branch 163.

The accused is currently in the custody of the Southern Police District's Special Operations Unit for proper documentation and the subsequent return of the warrant to the court of origin.