SSS rolls out P60B relief package amid economic pressures

The Social Security System (SSS) is expanding its relief programs, with up to P60 billion in financial assistance aimed at supporting members, pensioners, and employers amid rising fuel costs and inflation.
The move follows directives from Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and guidance from Social Security Commission chair Frederick D. Go.
SSS president and chief executive officer Robert Joseph M. de Claro said the agency is strengthening access to loans, condonation programs, and pension benefits to ease financial pressure on Filipino families.
Under the enhanced Emergency Loan Program, qualified members may borrow up to P20,000 at a reduced interest rate of 7 percent per year, with a six-month repayment moratorium.
Eligibility has been relaxed from 36 to 18 months of contributions, with at least six contributions posted in the past 12 months. The program also covers members with minimal past-due loans and overseas Filipino workers.
Around P27 billion has been allocated, benefiting an estimated 2.24 million members.
SSS is also set to launch a micro-loan program offering P1,000 to P20,000, payable within 15 to 90 days at an annual interest rate of 8 percent.
The program will be delivered through digital platforms and partner financial institutions, with a target portfolio of up to P40 billion over the next two years.
The agency continues to implement its loan condonation program, allowing members to settle past-due loans with penalties waived upon payment of principal and interest.
Flexible payment options include one-time settlement or installment terms of up to 60 months with a minimum 10 percent down payment.
SSS is also extending assistance to delinquent employers through penalty condonation and restructuring programs, allowing them to settle obligations through structured payment arrangements while maintaining employee coverage.
To provide immediate relief, SSS will advance the implementation of its 2026 pension increase from September to June.
Retirement and disability pensions will rise by 10 percent, while death and survivor benefits will increase by 5 percent.
The early rollout is expected to release about ₱6.5 billion in additional benefits from June to August, benefiting millions of pensioners.
SSS said the expanded programs aim to provide timely financial support while ensuring the long-term sustainability of the social security fund.