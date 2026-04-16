SSS rolls out P60B relief package amid economic pressures

SSS is also set to launch a micro-loan program offering P1,000 to P20,000, payable within 15 to 90 days at an annual interest rate of 8 percent.

The program will be delivered through digital platforms and partner financial institutions, with a target portfolio of up to P40 billion over the next two years.

Loan penalty condonation

The agency continues to implement its loan condonation program, allowing members to settle past-due loans with penalties waived upon payment of principal and interest.

Flexible payment options include one-time settlement or installment terms of up to 60 months with a minimum 10 percent down payment.

Employer relief measures

SSS is also extending assistance to delinquent employers through penalty condonation and restructuring programs, allowing them to settle obligations through structured payment arrangements while maintaining employee coverage.

Early pension increase

To provide immediate relief, SSS will advance the implementation of its 2026 pension increase from September to June.

Retirement and disability pensions will rise by 10 percent, while death and survivor benefits will increase by 5 percent.

The early rollout is expected to release about ₱6.5 billion in additional benefits from June to August, benefiting millions of pensioners.

SSS said the expanded programs aim to provide timely financial support while ensuring the long-term sustainability of the social security fund.