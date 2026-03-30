SSS plans loan relief amid Middle East conflict

“We recognize the hardships many Filipinos are enduring,” de Claro said. “SSS remains committed to protecting the welfare of our over 40 million members. We are expediting internal reviews and consultations with stakeholders to roll out these support initiatives as swiftly as possible, while safeguarding the long-term sustainability of the SSS fund.”

The same statement said SSS is also evaluating options to extend contribution payment deadlines for employers and individual paying members, providing greater flexibility amid the current situation. De Claro added that SSS is actively pursuing digital initiatives to simplify administrative and implementation processes to “reduce compliance burden and ensure the timely delivery of relief measures and services.”

The state-owned pension fund also assured its members in the Middle East that they can continue to access benefits and services through digital platforms despite escalating regional tensions.

SSS President Robert Joseph M. de Claro highlighted the My.SSS portal’s reliability, noting that it enables overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to file benefit claims and loan applications without interruption, provided they meet the qualifying conditions.

SSS said OFWs who were involuntarily separated can avail of unemployment benefits, provided they meet the qualifying conditions and are certified by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW). As of December 2025, SSS reported that 1,476,645 OFWs are covered, with 540,018 active paying members.

“Even in these challenging times, our digital infrastructure ensures seamless service delivery,” de Claro said. “Members in the Middle East need not worry; they can manage their accounts safely from anywhere with internet access.”