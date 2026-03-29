SSS eyes loan relief, penalty condonation

The SSS is also evaluating options to extend contribution payment deadlines for employers and individual paying members to provide greater flexibility.

“We recognize the hardships many Filipinos are enduring,” De Claro said. “SSS remains committed to protecting the welfare of our more than 40 million members.”

He added that the agency is expediting internal reviews and consultations with stakeholders to roll out support measures while safeguarding the long-term sustainability of the fund.

De Claro said the SSS is also pursuing digital initiatives to simplify processes, reduce compliance burden, and ensure timely delivery of services.