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SSS studying loan moratorium, penalty condonation amid economic strain

SSS studying loan moratorium, penalty condonation amid economic strain
Photo by Toby Magsaysay for DAILY TRIBUNE images.
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The Social Security System (SSS) is studying the feasibility of implementing a loan moratorium for members and a penalty condonation program for employers as part of efforts to ease financial pressures, the agency said Sunday.

SSS studying loan moratorium, penalty condonation amid economic strain
SSS microloan targets predatory lending

SSS President and CEO Robert Joseph M. de Claro said the proposed measures aim to provide immediate relief to members and employers facing economic difficulties, while ensuring continued access to benefits. The agency is also evaluating the extension of contribution payment deadlines to give members and employers greater flexibility.

“We recognize the hardships many Filipinos are enduring,” de Claro said. “SSS remains committed to protecting the welfare of our over 40 million members. We are expediting internal reviews and consultations with stakeholders to roll out these support initiatives as swiftly as possible, while safeguarding the long-term sustainability of the SSS fund.”

SSS studying loan moratorium, penalty condonation amid economic strain
SSS microloan targets predatory lending

De Claro added that SSS is pursuing digital initiatives to streamline processes, reduce compliance burdens, and ensure faster delivery of services. The agency said updates on the proposed programs will be announced through its official channels once finalized.

Social Security System (SSS)

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