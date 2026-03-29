SSS studying loan moratorium, penalty condonation amid economic strain

SSS President and CEO Robert Joseph M. de Claro said the proposed measures aim to provide immediate relief to members and employers facing economic difficulties, while ensuring continued access to benefits. The agency is also evaluating the extension of contribution payment deadlines to give members and employers greater flexibility.

“We recognize the hardships many Filipinos are enduring,” de Claro said. “SSS remains committed to protecting the welfare of our over 40 million members. We are expediting internal reviews and consultations with stakeholders to roll out these support initiatives as swiftly as possible, while safeguarding the long-term sustainability of the SSS fund.”