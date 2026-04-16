Maharlika eyes oil storage amid energy crisis

State-run Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) will contribute land or other assets, while MIC and private investors will provide financing, with the private sector handling the development and operation of tank farms.

Consortium model

“That [consortium model] would expand storage capacity without forcing the MIC itself to take direct market risk on fuel inventory,” he said.

“That is an intermediate-term plan. I envision that to be a solution that could take two to three years from the time we start working on it,” Consing added.

Despite significant rollbacks this week, domestic pump prices remain elevated, with diesel still in the triple-digit-per-liter range. The continued US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz — a key global oil route — has heightened uncertainty, sustaining pressure on fuel prices.

In response to the conflict’s impact on the local economy, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. declared a state of energy emergency and ordered the suspension of excise taxes on kerosene and LPG earlier this week to ease pressure on consumers.