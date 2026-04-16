Maharlika eyes oil storage to amid energy crisis

“That is an intermediate-term plan. I envision that to be a solution that could take two to three years from the time we start working on it,” Consing added.

Despite significant rollbacks this week, domestic pump prices remain elevated, with diesel still in the triple-digit-per-liter range. The continued U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—a key global oil route—has heightened uncertainty, sustaining pressure on fuel prices.

In response to the conflict’s impact on the local economy, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. declared a state of energy emergency and ordered the suspension of excise taxes on kerosene and LPG earlier this week to ease pressure on consumers.

Consing said the landed cost of imported refined fuel has risen by about 60% to 70%, forcing retailers to increase working capital by as much as 60% to 100% just to maintain existing inventory.

“It is a reaction to the existing situation because we were not anticipating this event,” he said.

The Department of Energy (DOE) reported as of last Tuesday that the country has about 54 days of gasoline supply, 40 days of diesel, 36 days of LPG, and 105 days of kerosene remaining.

The DOE added that around 22.58 million liters of diesel have been delivered to the Philippines, while the Department of Finance earlier said the government plans to procure up to 2 million barrels of oil through PNOC.