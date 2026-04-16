Atong Ang spotted in Calabarzon, says Remulla

Courts in Laguna and Batangas have issued non-bailable warrants of arrest against Ang for kidnapping and serious illegal detention in connection with the disappearance of 34 cockfight enthusiasts. A ₱20-million reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest.

Police have already arrested 20 of Ang’s co-accused following the issuance of warrants in January, leaving him as the remaining suspect at large.

In the same interview, Remulla said that Ramil Madriaga, who identified himself as a bagman of Vice President Sara Duterte, has named alleged contracted hitmen, with details expected to surface in future testimonies.

“It was an option from the very start. In fact, he has already been named as a contracted hitman. I think it will come out in the future testimonies,” Remulla said.

In his supplemental affidavit presented during House impeachment proceedings, Madriaga accused former President Rodrigo Duterte of allegedly plotting an assassination or coup against Ferdinand Marcos Jr..

Remulla also said threats against the President remain constant.

“There is always a credible threat against the President. It will never disappear… The President is the most protected person in the Philippines,” he said.

He also downplayed recent remarks by Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, calling for more statesmanlike discourse.