Remulla: Manhunt vs Atong Ang, Roque continues

“I was personally part of the operating team… but we didn’t catch him,” he said.

Courts in Laguna and Batangas have issued multiple non-bailable warrants of arrest against Ang for kidnapping and serious illegal detention in connection with the disappearance of 34 cockfight enthusiasts. The government has offered a P20-million reward for his arrest.

On Roque, Remulla clarified that he does not have the authority to personally carry out an arrest, noting that it falls under law enforcement agencies.

“When I say personally arrest, I don’t mean I’ll arrest him. I don’t have the authority to do that,” he said.

Remulla added that procedures will be followed and proper coordination with authorities will be ensured if an arrest is warranted.

Roque, for his part, said Remulla has no authority to make arrests in the Philippines or abroad.