Remulla: Manhunt vs Atong Ang, Roque continues

Interior Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla on Monday said authorities continue the manhunt for businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang and former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.
Remulla said Ang, a fugitive linked to the disappearance of cockfighting enthusiasts, is believed to still be in the Philippines despite a recent failed attempt to apprehend him.
“Just here in the Philippines. He's travelling in a small group. They're a small team,” Remulla said during a press briefing in Camp Crame.
He said authorities acted on an “actionable report” and conducted follow-up operations after Ang was reportedly seen in person.
“I was personally part of the operating team… but we didn’t catch him,” he said.
Courts in Laguna and Batangas have issued multiple non-bailable warrants of arrest against Ang for kidnapping and serious illegal detention in connection with the disappearance of 34 cockfight enthusiasts. The government has offered a P20-million reward for his arrest.
On Roque, Remulla clarified that he does not have the authority to personally carry out an arrest, noting that it falls under law enforcement agencies.
“When I say personally arrest, I don’t mean I’ll arrest him. I don’t have the authority to do that,” he said.
Remulla added that procedures will be followed and proper coordination with authorities will be ensured if an arrest is warranted.
Roque, for his part, said Remulla has no authority to make arrests in the Philippines or abroad.