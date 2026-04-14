Remulla: Atong Ang still at large, operation updates soon

However, Remulla said that despite immediate action, they were not able to catch Ang, but said that it seems he is still in the Philippines, constantly transferring location every two to three days.

Meanwhile, the secretary extends his apologies to the innocent man arrested while mixing cement, saying he takes responsibility as officers simply act when given the go signal, and that he will personally visit and apologize.

“Our personnel sometimes don’t fully listen to instructions; they can be overly eager. When they’re too eager, they don’t ask questions. That’s my fault because I should be the one giving clear orders,” Remulla said.

Additionally, he said that the man was only warned and brought to the police station and released after, as the officers were just following a directive.

Remulla said that updates will be disclosed in the coming days, including information on Ang’s alleged sightings in Central Luzon.