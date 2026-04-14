Remulla: Atong Ang still at large, operation updates soon

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla said that the authorities’ operations are ongoing to locate businessman Atong Ang, who remains at large, stating that updates on the investigation are expected in the coming days in an interview with Damdaming Bayan on DZRH.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) recommended the charges filed against Ang and 21 others on 26 counts of kidnapping in connection to the involvement in the disappearance and killing of cockfighting enthusiasts on 9 December 2025.
The recommendation was based on the confessions of Julie “Dondon” Patidongan and his brothers, which were found to be “firmly established” that Ang “exercised command responsibility and active inducement over the abduction operations.”
Patidongan said that the sabungeros were abducted and strangled, and their bodies were dumped in Taal Lake by a group of policemen, supposedly upon the orders of Ang.
However, Remulla said that despite immediate action, they were not able to catch Ang, but said that it seems he is still in the Philippines, constantly transferring location every two to three days.
Meanwhile, the secretary extends his apologies to the innocent man arrested while mixing cement, saying he takes responsibility as officers simply act when given the go signal, and that he will personally visit and apologize.
“Our personnel sometimes don’t fully listen to instructions; they can be overly eager. When they’re too eager, they don’t ask questions. That’s my fault because I should be the one giving clear orders,” Remulla said.
Additionally, he said that the man was only warned and brought to the police station and released after, as the officers were just following a directive.
Remulla said that updates will be disclosed in the coming days, including information on Ang’s alleged sightings in Central Luzon.