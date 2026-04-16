230 ecozone workers face forced leave

While the Lapu-Lapu City government has yet to receive official notice, the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) is preparing assistance measures. Affected workers may receive up to P30,000 worth of livelihood aid through the Department of Labor and Employment, around P3,000 financial assistance via Department of Social Welfare and Development, and five kilos of rice from the city government.

As global disruptions continue to impact local industries, the situation highlights the vulnerability of workers in export-driven sectors.e Mactan Economic Zone have been placed on indefinite forced leave by Cebu Toyo Corporation due to supply chain disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East.

The report, raised by Partido Manggagawa, has sparked concerns over possible ripple effects on export-oriented industries, warning that more job cuts could follow.